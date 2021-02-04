Vizag-Tirupati-Kadapa train gets state-of-the-art coaches

By Express News Service

In its endeavor to provide a comfortable and memorable journey to all travelling passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa Express

Train No. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Special Express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 15 February while Train No. 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Special Express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 16 February

Third train from Vizag

At present, Waltair Division operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express and Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam Express trains with LHB coaches

Revised composition

This pair of special trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising of Second-AC-2, Third AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-3, Second Class cum luggage/Divyangjan coaches-1, and Generator Motor car-1

This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to pilgrims traveling to Tirupati/Tirumala. Apart from these, more LHB coaches, which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, w ill be deployed shortly in a phased manner.

