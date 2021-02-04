STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-Tirupati-Kadapa train gets state-of-the-art coaches

Apart from these, more LHB coaches, which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, w ill be deployed shortly in a phased manner.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In its endeavor to provide a comfortable and memorable journey to all travelling passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to induct modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa Express

Train No. 07488  Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Special Express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 15 February while Train No. 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Special Express will run with revised composition of LHB coaches with effect from 16 February 

Third train from Vizag
At present, Waltair Division operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express and Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam Express trains with LHB coaches

Revised composition
This pair of special trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising of Second-AC-2, Third AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-3, Second Class cum luggage/Divyangjan coaches-1, and Generator Motor car-1

This will give additional accommodation and more comfort to pilgrims traveling to Tirupati/Tirumala. Apart from these, more LHB coaches, which have been allotted by the Railway Board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21, w ill be deployed shortly in a phased manner.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp