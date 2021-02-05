Andhra govt asks TTD JEO Basant to report to General Administration Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Thursday withdrew the services of P Basanth Kumar, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), from the revenue (endowments) department and asked the officer to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

However, Basant Kumar will continue to be on deputation with the State Election Commission during the ongoing panchayat elections, and will be the election observer for Nellore district.Sources claimed that the withdrawal of services of the 2007-batch IAS officer as TTD JEO was routine. The move came on a day when State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar visited Tirupati as part of his tour of various districts to review election preparedness. Basant Kumar accompanied Ramesh Kumar during his visit to the Tirumala temple.