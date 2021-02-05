Andhra Pradesh continues to see a dip in new coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State did not reported a single Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours, ending Thursday 9 am.

According to a media bulletin, more than 28,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours span from which 79 new cases emerged. Once again, 10 districts of the State reported less than 10 cases, with not a single case being reported from Kadapa while Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts had only one case each.

Only three districts, which reported new cases in double digits, contributed to more than half of the new cases. Krishna district reported the highest of 20 cases followed by 13 in Visakhapatnam.