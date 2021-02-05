Centre allows Andhra Pradesh to go for additional borrowing of Rs 1,515 cr

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, which has become the second State in the country to undertake the power sector reforms stipulated by the Department of Expenditure of Ministry of Finance, has been granted permission to go for additional borrowing of Rs 1,515 crore. This provides the State government the much needed additional financial resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement, said as part of the reforms, AP had started Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of electricity subsidy to farmers from September 2020. “With this, the State has successfully implemented one out of the three stipulated reforms in the power sector. Successful implementation of the reform has made the State eligible to mobilise additional financial resources equivalent to 0.15 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Accordingly, the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to AP to go for additional borrowing of Rs 1,515 crore,’’ the release said.

Besides Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is the other State, which had undertaken reforms in the power sector in the country. Power sector reforms aim at creating a transparent and hassle-free provision of electricity subsidy to farmers, besides improving the health of power distribution companies by alleviating their liquidity stress in a sustainable manner.

In AP, the DBT scheme for agricultural consumers is being implemented in Srikakulam district from September 2020. The government is set to extend the DBT scheme to the entire State from April 2021.

In view of the requirement of resources to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Government enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 per cent of their GSDP on May 17, 2020. Half of this special dispensation is linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States.

The States get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 per cent of GSDP on completion of reforms implementation in each sector. The four citizen-centric areas identified for reforms are implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of Doing Business, Urban Local Body/Utility Reforms and Power Sector Reforms.

Besides Power Sector Reforms, AP has also completed One Nation One Ration Card, Urban Local Body and Ease of Doing Business Reforms. Hence, AP has been granted permission to raise an amount of Rs 9,190 crore as incentive to carry out reforms in the citizen-centric areas.