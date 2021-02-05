Former Andhra MLAs, ministers’ kin will join BJP soon: Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Thursday claimed that a former MP, former MLAs and family members of former ministers would shortly join the BJP, which is the only political alternative for the state’s development.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of new members joining the party in Vijayawada on Thursday, Veerraju claimed that several people were joining the party and that many former MPs and MLAs were in touch. “A former MP will shortly join the BJP. Several former MLAs and former ministers’ family members from north Andhra and Rayalaseema are in touch with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Somu slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for using police and other administrative agencies to threaten the contestants. “When one of our candidates had gone to an office to get some certificates in Durgi of Guntur district, a sub-inspector asked him to go to the police station for counselling as a way of intimidation. Is this why Jagan has come to power to use constitutional agencies?”