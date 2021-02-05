Kalyanamasthu scheme to be revived in Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will revive the largest mass marriage programme Kalyanamasthu in the State soon, said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. The TTD chief participated in the gopuja organised by Sri Kasi Visweswara temple in Satyanarayanapuram on Thursday. Marking the occasion, Subba Reddy handed over a ‘Kapila Cow’ to the temple presented by the Gayatri Society under ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ programme.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy has introduced the ‘Kalyanamasthu’ scheme keeping in view of the financial situation of the common people and for those who can’t afford to perform their children’s marriage at Tirumala. Recently, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the TTD to evolve steps for reviving the scheme in the State, he said.“The scheme will be implemented first in Vijayawada most likely in June. Mangalasutram and new clothes will be provided to the newly-wed couples on behalf of the TTD,” Subba Reddy said.

Referring to the ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ programme, the TTD Chairman said that the programme has been evoking a good response from the devotees. The programme has been successfully implemented in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and New Delhi. The TTD is evolving measures to protect Santana Hindu Dharma and as part of it, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to identify suitable lands for constructing 500 temples in the Telugu States, the TTD chairman said.

Radhamayanandha Swamiji, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu and AP State Fibernet Corporation Limited chairman P Gowtham Reddy were also present.