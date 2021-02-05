Now, schools to start at 9 am across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, on Thursday, issued orders for changing the timing of schools across the State. As per a circular issued by the School Education Department, primary schools will function from 9 am to 3:30 pm, while upper primary and secondary schools will function from 9 am to 4 pm.

Earlier, schools for secondary sections in the state functioned from 9:30 am to 2 pm due to pandemic. In a review meeting with the education department officials on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to issue orders for commencing schools at 9 am.

He opined that early commencing of schools will help the students to pursue studies with interest and zeal.

Earlier, schools reopened for primary classes on Monday after a 10-month closure due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.