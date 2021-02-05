STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Second phase: Over 28,000 given COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Srikakulam district collector J Nivas was administered the Covid vaccine at urban health centre at Barma colony in Srikakulam. 

Published: 05th February 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

A health worker giving Covishield vaccine for ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total 28,072 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 7,260 health care workers and 20,812 frontline workers. Two cases of adverse effects post-vaccination were reported in Guntur district. 

All the planned 996 sessions of vaccination were held. The highest number of vaccinations on the day were administered in Srikakulam district (3,974), while least number of vaccinations were given in Prakasam district (1,294). 

According to a report issued by the medical and health department, a total of 19,161 Covishield vaccines were administered for front line workers and 5,588 were administered for health care workers, while, 1,651 Covaxin were administered for front line workers and 1,672 were administered to health care workers. 

Meanwhile, Srikakulam district collector J Nivas was administered the Covid vaccine at urban health centre at Barma colony in Srikakulam. He added that the he felt proud to take a vaccine that was developed in India. The collector was kept under observation for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covidshield COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp