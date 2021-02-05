Second phase: Over 28,000 given COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total 28,072 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 7,260 health care workers and 20,812 frontline workers. Two cases of adverse effects post-vaccination were reported in Guntur district.

All the planned 996 sessions of vaccination were held. The highest number of vaccinations on the day were administered in Srikakulam district (3,974), while least number of vaccinations were given in Prakasam district (1,294).

According to a report issued by the medical and health department, a total of 19,161 Covishield vaccines were administered for front line workers and 5,588 were administered for health care workers, while, 1,651 Covaxin were administered for front line workers and 1,672 were administered to health care workers.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam district collector J Nivas was administered the Covid vaccine at urban health centre at Barma colony in Srikakulam. He added that the he felt proud to take a vaccine that was developed in India. The collector was kept under observation for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine.