Amit Shah to chair Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati on March 4

The Andhra Pradesh government is requested to make requisite logistical arrangements for the meeting including reception, security, transport, boarding and lodging among others.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meet scheduled to be held in the temple town of Tirupati on March 4.

"Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of 8 States/UTs in the Southern Zone will participate along with their respective Chief Secretaries, Advisers and other senior officers in keeping with important agenda items.

On the whole, approximately 90 to 100 dignitaries and officers are expected to participate in this meeting," a communication for the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry as members and Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep as Special Invitees.

As the host state, the AP government is requested to make requisite logistical arrangements for the meeting including reception, security, transport, boarding and lodging among others.

