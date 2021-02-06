Krishna cops seek help of Telangana excise officials to prevent liquor smuggling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With panchayat elections around the corner, Krishna district police have sought the help of Telangana excise officials to prevent illegal transportation of liquor near the border villages.

Participating in a video conference from his office in Machilipatnam on Friday, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu explained the problems being faced by the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in preventing the illegal transportation of liquor near the border villages.

He appealed to the Telangana excise officials to close the liquor shops near the border villages on the polling date on February 9.SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal said 52 check-posts were set up, 10 mobile parties and special village protection teams were formed to prevent illegal transportation of liquor to the district. “We have prepared a detailed list of the belt shops and wine shops near the border villages.

Besides, we also identified the routes through which the non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) is being transported to the district,” Jindal said, adding that a nodal officer should be appointed, besides, observing ‘dry days’ during the panchayat elections.Nandigama sub-division DSP Nageswara Reddy, Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu and Telangana prohibition officers from Suryapet, Khammam and Kothagudem were present.