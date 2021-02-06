STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna cops seek help of Telangana excise officials to prevent liquor smuggling

With panchayat elections around the corner, Krishna district police have sought the help of Telangana excise officials to prevent illegal transportation of liquor near the border villages.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With panchayat elections around the corner, Krishna district police have sought the help of Telangana excise officials to prevent illegal transportation of liquor near the border villages.

Participating in a video conference from his office in Machilipatnam on Friday, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu explained the problems being faced by the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in preventing the illegal transportation of liquor near the border villages.

He appealed to the Telangana excise officials to close the liquor shops near the border villages on the polling date on February 9.SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal said 52 check-posts were set up, 10 mobile parties and special village protection teams were formed to prevent illegal transportation of liquor to the district. “We have prepared a detailed list of the belt shops and wine shops near the border villages.

Besides, we also identified the routes through which the non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) is being transported to the district,” Jindal said, adding that a nodal officer should be appointed, besides, observing ‘dry days’ during the panchayat elections.Nandigama sub-division DSP Nageswara Reddy, Nuzvid DSP Srinivasulu and Telangana prohibition officers from Suryapet, Khammam and Kothagudem were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna district liquor smuggling Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp