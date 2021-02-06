STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Put unanimous results on hold, collectors of Guntur, Chittoor told

SEC asks Chittoor, Guntur collectors to submit report, wait for Commission’s nod

Published: 06th February 2021

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar during press conference at EC's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who has been opposing unanimous results in Panchayat Raj elections, has directed collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts not to go ahead with the declaration of such results, and put them on hold till the Commission gives its clearance.

Observing that the number of unanimous elections in both the districts were not consistent with the state’s trend in the past, he wanted the collectors to submit detailed reports when the results are available. The Commission will examine the reports and take further course of action, he said and maintained the body also intends to take action in case of failures as mentioned in these reports. 

The SEC, who made a whirlwind visit of all the 13 districts, expressed satisfaction over the pre-poll arrangements. “In all the districts, there is a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of free and fair elections. There are no visible instances of forced unanimous elections taking place in the state and the Commission compliments both district collectors and SPs for the same. The Commission compliments all government servants and the police personnel for their commitment and dedication in performing poll duties, which are in accordance with the highest civil services norms.” 

“The Covid-19 situation is totally under control and all safety precautions are taken as per the highest health standards. The district administrations are confident of high poll percentages as well as free and fair polls without scope for complaints,” Nimmagadda added.

