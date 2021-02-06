Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor phase-1 works underway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, in response to a query by MP GVL Narasimha Rao on the status of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), said the phase-1 is being implemented as East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC).

“Three nodes namely Chittoor (Srikalahasti), Visakhapatnam and Kadapa have been identified under VCIC. The consultant for master planning and preliminary engineering for Chittoor (Srikalahasti) and Kadapa nodes has been appointed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

For Visakhapatnam node, the master planning and preliminary engineering is initiated by the state government. After completion of the same, projects are posed for consideration and approval from the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA),” the Union minister observed.