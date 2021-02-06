STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag railway zone DPR under scrutiny 

It, however, stated that no time frame can be fixed for operationalisation of the new railway zone as the DPR is still under scrutiny.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railways
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Friday informed Parliament that the detailed project report (DPR) for creation of a new South Coast Railway Zone headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has been submitted, and is being examined by the Railway Board. It, however, stated that no time frame can be fixed for operationalisation of the new railway zone as the DPR is still under scrutiny.

Replying to a query by BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the preparatory work for the formation of the new zone is underway. “An officer on special duty/South Coast Railway (OSD/SCoR) was posted at Visakhapatnam to undertake planning and preparatory work for formation of a new zone. He has submitted the DPR for setting up of the new SCoR  Zone, which is currently under examination by the Railway Board,” the Union Minister said. 

GVL also sought to know if a revised DPR was submitted recommending retention of Visakhapatnam division with areas falling in Andhra Pradesh remaining under it without additional cost implications. To this the Union minister answered in negative. 

Regarding the redevelopment of railway stations, Piyush Goyal stated that the request for qualification for redevelopment of stations has been finalised for Tirupati and Nellore railway stations. “A time frame of three years has been proposed for completion of Tirupati and Nellore stations after award of contract. Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada stations have been identified for conducting techno-economic feasibility studies,” he revealed. No expenditure is envisaged from the Ministry of Railways for it, he said, adding that the redevelopment of stations will be taken up under public private partnership model.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Coast Railway Zone SCRZ Visakhapatnam Indian Railways
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp