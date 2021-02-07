STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,500 joint liability groups formed in Prakasam district for credit flow

 The Prakasam district authorities are motivating tenant farmers to form joint liability groups (JLGs) in a bid to make them eligible to get crop loans from banks.

Published: 07th February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer looks at the damaged paddy crop on his field at Panayakurichi in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Image of a farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The Prakasam district authorities are motivating tenant farmers to form joint liability groups (JLGs) in a bid to make them eligible to get crop loans from banks. There are around 20,000 landless farmers in the district and 2,500 JLGs have been formed. For the last few years, the tenant farmers faced a capital funding crisis as they were not eligible to get crop loans from the banks since they did not have land (in their name) to mortgage. Moreover, producing the consent letter from landowners to secure a crop loan was highly difficult for them. 

Though the State government has constituted JLGs for the tenant farmers under the RBKs, they continued to face the same problem in getting crop loans from the banks. To overcome this, the district authorities asked the tenant farmers to form more JLGs and registered them in the RBKs across the district. 

“Our objective is to establish at least two or three tenant farmer JLGs under each RBK limits. A minimum of four tenant farmers will be formed as a JLG and they must register their crop details in the ‘E-Crop’ portal and get the Cultivation of Crop (CC) certificate from the village agriculture assistant (VAA) concerned. After getting the CCC, they should approach the nearby RBK Agriculture Assistant and he/she should register the JLG and open a bank account under its name which enables it to get the bank loan,” Agriculture Joint Director Dr PV Sreerama Murthy explained. 

There are 879 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Prakasam and the district authorities will register the crop details of the tenant farmers’ JLGs at the nearby RBK. The target is to connect around 3,500 tenant farmers’ JLGs. Till now, 2,500 JLGs have been formed. The banks have so far disbursed crop loans between `20,000 and `50,000 to 200 tenant farmers’ JLGs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp