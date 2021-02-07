2,500 joint liability groups formed in Prakasam district for credit flow

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district authorities are motivating tenant farmers to form joint liability groups (JLGs) in a bid to make them eligible to get crop loans from banks. There are around 20,000 landless farmers in the district and 2,500 JLGs have been formed. For the last few years, the tenant farmers faced a capital funding crisis as they were not eligible to get crop loans from the banks since they did not have land (in their name) to mortgage. Moreover, producing the consent letter from landowners to secure a crop loan was highly difficult for them.

Though the State government has constituted JLGs for the tenant farmers under the RBKs, they continued to face the same problem in getting crop loans from the banks. To overcome this, the district authorities asked the tenant farmers to form more JLGs and registered them in the RBKs across the district.

“Our objective is to establish at least two or three tenant farmer JLGs under each RBK limits. A minimum of four tenant farmers will be formed as a JLG and they must register their crop details in the ‘E-Crop’ portal and get the Cultivation of Crop (CC) certificate from the village agriculture assistant (VAA) concerned. After getting the CCC, they should approach the nearby RBK Agriculture Assistant and he/she should register the JLG and open a bank account under its name which enables it to get the bank loan,” Agriculture Joint Director Dr PV Sreerama Murthy explained.

There are 879 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Prakasam and the district authorities will register the crop details of the tenant farmers’ JLGs at the nearby RBK. The target is to connect around 3,500 tenant farmers’ JLGs. Till now, 2,500 JLGs have been formed. The banks have so far disbursed crop loans between `20,000 and `50,000 to 200 tenant farmers’ JLGs.