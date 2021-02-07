STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Control rooms set up at State and district level for polls, says SEB

The numbers at district level have been readied for receiving real-time information. 

Published: 07th February 2021 09:44 AM

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal said a comprehensive action plan has been drafted by the wing for the smooth conduct of gram panchayat elections, in four phases starting February 9. Disclosing details on Saturday, Brijlal said control rooms have been set up at State and district level to receive complaints round-the-clock, and for collection of intelligence and submission of DSR and reports to SEC. Complaints can be made through a toll-free number 1800 425 4868 and through WhatsApp and other means. 

The numbers at district level have been readied for receiving real-time information. Additional SPs are nominated as election nodal officers of their respective SEB units for control of excise related crimes and as well as election related transactions, he said. Elaborating further, the SEB Commissioner said wide publicity has been given through posters and media about SEB Control Rooms. 

As many as 2,587 cases were registered against offenders with 1,979 people arrested leading to seizure of 12,547 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (8,682 litres of on-duty paid liquor, 3,865 litres of duty paid liquor), 20,578 litres of illicitly Distilled  liquor, destruction of 8,23,044 litres of jaggery wash and seizure of 355 vehicles.

 The wing has also seized Rs1,65,01,300, one rifle, 7.3 kgs of gold and 439 carat diamond ornaments worth Rs2.75 crore. Special drives were conducted across the State through vehicle checking, surprise raids, checking of suspected places and people in sensitive villages, the commissioner added. 

