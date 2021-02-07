Noted linguist, writer Dr Poranki Dakshina Murthy passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted linguist and writer Dr Poranki Dakshina Murthy passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 85. Born in Allamuru village in East Godavari district, Dakshina Murthy retired as the Deputy Director of Telugu Akademi in 1993.

Dakshina Murthy is noted for his simple language and dialect that reflects the setting of the story or novel. Some of his well noted works include ‘Velugu Vennala Godavari’, ‘Mutyala Pandiri’ and Rangavalli. He used dialects of North Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema in his novels.

He is more famous for his translation of books of other languages to Telugu.