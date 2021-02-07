Protests over RINL privatisation issue continue in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The approval of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs of strategic disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), a corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, continued to trigger protests on thrid consecutive day on Saturday in the city. Left party and trade union workers staged a ‘rasta roko’ at Maddilapalem Junction, demanding the Centre to withdraw its decision to privatise the steel plant. Leaders of Left parties and trade unions threatened that they were ready to “sacrifice their lives” for the protection of the steel plant.

The ptotesters alleged that the Centre was according priority to corporate sector. A large number of workers of AITUC, CITU, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), POW and APMS participated in the ‘rasta roko’. The police arrested the workers and shifted them to MVP and Three Town pol ice stations. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader B Ganga Rao said that 22,000 acres were given to the plant by people of 66 villages.

He said they would resist all attempts of the government to privatise the plant. All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) leader Pydiraju said the Centre was acting against interests of farmers and workers to benefit capitalists. Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) leader Lakshmi and AP Mahila Samakhya (APMS) leader Vimala said public sector undertakings (PSUs) were being privatised in order to benefit industrialists. They called upon the people to oppose the 100 per cent disinvestment of the steel plant. Addressing mediapersons, PCC president S Sailajanath said that the BJP with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to privatise the steel plant.

He said the Congress will not be a silent spectator. He said if captive mines are allotted, the plant would not incur losses. He said lakhs of employees and people of the region are depend on the plant. He said the plant should not be privatised in the interest of of the Telugu States. He said the Centre should withdraw its decision otherwise the Congress and other parties would intensify stir against privatisation.

YSRCP MPs and MLAs will be in the forefront to protect the steel plant, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said. He said that the sentiment of the people of the city is attacattach with the steel plant. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking review of the central government’s privatisation decision. The minister said the plant should not be linked with financial conditions. He said the Centre should withdraw its decision in view of people’s emotions.