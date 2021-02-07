Yalamanchili YSRC MLA held for ‘violation’, let off on bail

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yalamanchili YSRC MLA UV Ramana Murthy Raju, also known as Kannababu Raju, was arrested on Saturday, but was released on bail immediately. Rambilli police arrested the MLA on charges of threatening a ward candidate. The police had registered a case following a complaint against Kannababu by one L Santosh.

In the complaint, Santosh said his uncle, who is contesting against a YSRC-backed candidate in Lalamkoduru panchayat, was allegedly threatened by the MLA and asked to withdraw his nomination. An audio clip of Kannababu allegedly threatening the candidate went viral on social media.

A case under IPC section 506 of and some sections of the Panchayat Raj Act, 1995 was booked.