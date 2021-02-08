Andhra Pradesh records 73 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state reported 73 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. As many as 10 districts reported infections in single digits.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 33,000 samples were tested. The highest number of cases,15, were reported from Guntur, followed by Chittoor, 14. The three north coastal districts accounted for 12 new cases, while four districts of Rayalaseema region reported 21 infections.

Meanwhile, the recoveries were slightly higher than the new cases keeping the caseload to a little over 1,000. A total of 82 patients recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals across the state.

Currently, nine districts have less than 100 active cases with four of them having below 50 active cases. Four districts have more than half of the caseload with Krishna having the highest of 228 active cases. Vizianagaram has lowest number of active cases (14). No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Chittoor has reported the most number of fatalities in state.