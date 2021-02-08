STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Decision to privatise VSP was taken during TDP govt's tenure: Botcha Satyanarayana 

Noting that the plant has no captive mines, the minister said it will come out of the red if one is allocated to it.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/NELLORE: Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said the Opposition parties are deliberately maligning the image of the YSRC government over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue. He reiterated that ‘Vizag Steel is the right of Andhraites’, and the government has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

Speaking to the media in Anantapur on Sunday, Botcha said it was during the term of then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the decision was taken to privatise VSP. Reminding that TDP senior leader P Ashoka Gajapathiraju was a Union minister in 2015, he said Chandrababu Naidu remained silent at the time and is now trying to blame the YSRC government, he said.

Noting that the plant has no captive mines, the minister said it will come out of the red if one is allocated to it. “Converting the loans under equity can offset its losses.” He affirmed that the government is of the view that rescheduling loans with low interests will save VSP from losses, and suggested the same to the Centre. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very clear that Vizag Steel should not be privatised under any circumstances, and thus appealed to the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision,’’ he said.

With regard to the panchayat polls, the minister said the state government is cooperating with the SEC for its smooth conduct. He said State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar should rethink on withholding unanimous elections in Chittoor and Guntur districts, and encourage no-poll practice for the development of villages.

He welcomed the High Court’s decision of ruling out the SEC orders on confining Panchayat Raj Minister to his residence. He said the YSRC cadre is very much confident that 90 per cent of the sarpanch seats will be won by party-backed candidates.

In Nellore, AP Assembly Privileges Committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that law and order issues have arose after the controversial decisions of Ramesh Kumar. “Ramesh Kumar has to pay for this. The issue has reached the committee. He has to take responsibility for the mistakes he committed.”

‘Bar TDP from contesting any polls’
Alleging that the SEC’s actions on the release of panchayat poll manifesto by the TDP are not stringent, Botcha said the recognition of TDP should be immediately cancelled and the party should not be allowed to contest in any polls in future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Visakhapatnam Steel Plant VSP privatisation TDP VSP
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp