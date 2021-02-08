STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dialogue between teachers, students missing in modern education system’

Recalling his experience in Suriname and Cuba in 2018, the President said he celebrated International Yoga Day in Suriname with the President of that country.

President Kovind interacts with school students in Chittoor district I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Emphasising that education must be with its basic qualities of truth, non-violence, compassion, love for the humanity, and above all respect for elders, President Ram Nath Kovind said respecting elders irrespective of their economic status and background is an integral part of Indian ethos. 

The President as part of his visit to Chittoor district, interacted with a select group of students at The Peepal Grove School run by the Satsang Foundation at Sadum on Sunday. Answering a query by student Chaitnaya, he said academics or education can help one to develop one’s mind and emphasised the quality of truth, universal love, non-violence, compassion and respect to elders as basic foundation of education. 
Elaborating further, he said one should not be disrespectful to elders because they are their subordinates or working for them. 

He said in Uttar Pradesh from where he hails, it has been a long tradition to respect the elders irrespective of their economic status or background.  Praising The Peepal Grove School for the medium of education — samvad (dialogue) — it has adopted, the President said it is in tune with the ancient Indian tradition of Gurukul, where there used to be healthy interaction between teacher and students.  

“It is missing in today’s modern education. A teacher comes and writes something on the blackboard as per curriculum during a class. Some students understand and some do not. Unable to comprehend what is taught in the school, forces the students to opt for tuition,” he said, expressing happiness over healthy student-teacher interaction in the school and lauded the guidance of Sri M.

During an interaction with students, when a 12th class student Millan asked what important lesson he had learnt as the President, he said the only lesson which he has learnt is any post or position (fame) do not carry any value or meaning in one’s life. 

Recalling his experience in Suriname and Cuba in 2018, the President said he celebrated International Yoga Day in Suriname with the President of that country. He visited Cuba the next day, and was told by the Cuban President and First Lady that they too had celebrated Yoga Day. 

