N Chandrababu Naidu files complaint against police, revenue officials to SEC

Further, he said YSRC henchmen were physically preventing candidates from filing papers. 

Published: 08th February 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday night lodged a complaint with State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar against police and revenue officials in Macherla and Punganur Assembly segments, where nomination filing for the third phase of panchayat polls is underway. 

In his seven-page complaint, Naidu said police are threatening candidates other than those supported by the YSRC, while village and revenue officials are not cooperating in issuing no-dues and caste certificates. Further, he said YSRC henchmen were physically preventing candidates from filing papers. He said undue delay in issuing certificates was seen in eight villages of Durgi, five of Karempudi, nine of Rentachintala, 10 of Macherla and six of Veldurthi in Guntur district. 

He named seven police officials for threatening the candidates. He said the same strategy was adopted in preventing those not supported by the YSRC from filing nominations in Sodom and Somala mandals of Punganur Assembly constituency. He listed the names of 33 candidates who were prevented from filing papers. 

