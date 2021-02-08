STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to probe into Ongole student’s suicide

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh expressed grief over the death of the student.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:04 AM

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government on Sunday constituted a panel to probe into the death of a BTech student who committed suicide after failing to pay her college fee. Tejaswini (20) was studying BTech second year in a private engineering college in Ongole. The college management allegedly harassed the student over the delay in payment of the fee.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh expressed grief over the death of the student. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the issue seriously and ordered a detailed inquiry.Meanwhile, the student unions demanded that the government take serious action against the college management and also called for closure of degree and engineering colleges in the district on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the government for delay in fee reimbursement and demanded compensation for Tejaswini’s family. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also demanded that the State government immediately release pending fees to all students. 

