STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘People from all faiths donating for Ram temple’

It is an auspicious and a great sign of unity that not just Hindus, but Christians and Muslims are donating for the temple.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Sunil Deodhar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary and State party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said that the construction of temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya was uniting the country and appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to generously contribute for the same. He also said that people from other faiths are also donating for the construction of the temple.

Speaking to the media after taking out a ‘Sobha Yatra’ as a part of the ‘Ram Mandir Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan’ in Vijayawada along with party State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday, Sunil Deodhar said that the ‘sacrifice’ of thousands of Hindus, who fought for the temple for decades, helped in bringing the country together. 

“It is an auspicious and a great sign of unity that not just Hindus, but Christians and Muslims are donating for the temple. The country is uniting in the name of Lord Ram. Without the question of politics, people, especially Hindus, from all parties are contributing,” Sunil Deodhar said. 

Party State president Somu Veerraju also echoed similar views. “There are several historic temples in our country that were built in the past, but not many people were a part of their construction. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, expected to cost `1,200 crore, can be built with funds from various trusts. But it was decided to involve the people in the temple’s historic making, and people are voluntarily coming forward to participate,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Deodhar Ram temple
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp