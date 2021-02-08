‘People from all faiths donating for Ram temple’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary and State party co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said that the construction of temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya was uniting the country and appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to generously contribute for the same. He also said that people from other faiths are also donating for the construction of the temple.

Speaking to the media after taking out a ‘Sobha Yatra’ as a part of the ‘Ram Mandir Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan’ in Vijayawada along with party State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday, Sunil Deodhar said that the ‘sacrifice’ of thousands of Hindus, who fought for the temple for decades, helped in bringing the country together.

“It is an auspicious and a great sign of unity that not just Hindus, but Christians and Muslims are donating for the temple. The country is uniting in the name of Lord Ram. Without the question of politics, people, especially Hindus, from all parties are contributing,” Sunil Deodhar said.

Party State president Somu Veerraju also echoed similar views. “There are several historic temples in our country that were built in the past, but not many people were a part of their construction. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, expected to cost `1,200 crore, can be built with funds from various trusts. But it was decided to involve the people in the temple’s historic making, and people are voluntarily coming forward to participate,” he said.