‘Will apprise Union govt of public sentiment’

Purandareswari observed that the Union budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman was an unusual one, but in the right direction in the wake of a pandemic.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP national general secretary and former MP Daggubati Purandareswari on Sunday said the party was in favour of the 100 per cent disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, but would bring the public opinion to the notice of the Centre. 

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, she noted that the people of AP have a strong bond with the steel plant. Stating that she also has a long association with it, Purandareswari , however, added she will make every effort to stall its privatisation.

Refusing to react on resignations by TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, she said their party’s stand on the issue was different, and that the party leaders will be visiting Delhi. “The BJP will never work for political mileage, and the party’s agenda is only in the interest of the country.’’ The ex-MP blamed the previous government in the Centre for not giving captive mines to the plant.

Purandareswari observed that the Union budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman was an unusual one, but in the right direction in the wake of a pandemic. “The Budget was in the right direction to achieve a five trillion dollar economy. The Budget proposes development in six segments.” 

On the increase in fuel prices, she said the onus is on the state governments to reduce taxes on fuel. Meanwhile, MLC PVN Madhav said the steel plant will remain in Visakhapatnam. “Alternatives should be made to find a way out. We are totally against 100 per cent privatisation of the plant and the same will be brought to the notice of the party leadership during our visit to Delhi,’’ he said and added they were committed to the sentiments of people of the region. 

He added the BJP earlier played a role in protection of Hindustan Shipyard and Dredging Corporation. 

