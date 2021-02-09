2,723 gram panchayats to go to polls today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,723 panchayats in the State will go to polls in the first phase on Tuesday. Elections will also be held for 20,157 ward member posts. In all, 7,506 candidates are in the fray for 2,723 sarpanch posts, while 43,601 are contesting for 20,157 ward member posts. SEC N Ramesh Kumar called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Monday and briefed him about the steps taken for the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.