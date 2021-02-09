Andhra Pradesh sets benchmark in Covid-19 testing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh become the third State in the country to conduct more than 2.50 lakh Covid-19 confirmatory tests per million population. Kerala tops the chart by testing more than 2.80 lakh per million followed by Karnataka with 2.61 lakh tests per million. The national average stands at 1.45 lakh. The State has conducted more than 1.33 crore Covid confirmatory tests till date. Apart from AP, Kerala and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have also done more than two lakh tests per million.

Meanwhile, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said, more than 22,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours from which 62 new Covid-19 cases emerged. Krishna district is the lone district to report new infections in double digits while all the other districts recorded less than 10 cases in the 24-hour span.

For the second consecutive day, West Godavari did not report a single new case. Vizianagaram district did not report a new case while one new case was reported from both Anantapur and Prakasam districts. The combined tally of the four Rayalaseema districts stood at 23 while the three north Coastal AP districts reported seven new cases.

On the other hand, a little over 100 people have recovered from the virus. With recoveries more than the new cases over the past couple of months, the active case load in the State has come down to less than 1,000. Nine districts have less than 100 active cases, with the lowest of just 11 in Srikakulam and the highest of 212 in Krishna district.Krishna, Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur districts contribute to more than half of the active cases. The lone death was from Visakhapatnam.