Chandrababu Naidu demands transfer of ‘errant’ officials, cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC leaders and a section of police personnel were resorting to intimidation tactics and threatening rival candidates in Macherla and Punganur Assembly constituencies, TDP supremo and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to issue a re-notification for panchayat elections in the said constituencies.

Naidu also asked the state poll chief to transfer MROs, MPDOs and police officers, and deploy more personnel for better security and protection of the candidates.Only fresh notification and transfer of errant officials will help in restoring our faith in the democracy, he asserted.Naidu on Monday wrote a letter to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar naming the police officers who, he claimed, were supporting the YSRC-backed candidates, and threatening others.

The Telugu Desam supremo alleged that the police were preventing Opposition-backed candidates from filing nominations. The ruling party leaders are blatantly subverting the election process with their illegal activities, he said.Naidu added village secretaries and other staff were not issuing caste and no-dues certificates to the candidates in over 38 villages of Karempudi, Durgi, Rentachintala, Macherla and Veldurthi mandals.