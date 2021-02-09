CM, Naidu asked to set aside differences

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar is of the opinion that agitations against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not move the Centre, and advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu to fight together for the larger interest of the state.

“There are 175 MLAs and 25 MPs in the state. The two leaders should set aside their differences and lead all their MLAs and MPs to exert pressure on the Centre. Only then will the government reverse the decision,” he said and asked Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu to come to a common platform and discuss how to protect the steel plant.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he too said the plant will come out of the red if a captive mine is allocated to it. Stating that he wanted to organise an all-party meeting, Arun Kumar said the BJP, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena had agreed to send their representatives to the meeting. As the TDP and the YSRC are involved in ‘mudslinging’ over the privatisation issue he gave up the idea.