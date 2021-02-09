Don’t give scope for slip-ups during polling, Prakasam SP directs cops

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district SP Siddarth Kaushal has asked police personnel to be vigilant till the completion of the election process. The SP asked the officials and staff not to give any scope for slip-ups during polling.Kaushal made a whirlwind visit to some of the poll-bound mandals Santhanuthalapadu, Chimakurthy, Parchur, Martur, Yaddanapudi and Maddipadu on Monday and interacted with the police officials. The SP explained them the do’s and don’ts.

“Everyone right from the Home Guard to the Additional SP should perform their duties with a sense of dedication. We request all the political leaders and people to cooperate with the district administration to ensure the conduct of elections in a peaceful manner,” said Kaushal.

He urged the locals to exercise their franchise without any fear. He said that a special surveillance team had been formed in each panchayat to look into malpractices during polling. The SP asked the politicians not to hold any victory rally without permission.