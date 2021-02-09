STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Final decision on Polavaram RCE will be taken after discussion, says Shekawat

Shekawat said as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the protected cost of the Polavaram project was to be based on the price level in 2013-14. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The final decision on the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of the Polavaram Project will be taken by the Union Cabinet as and when the Ministries of Water Resources and Finance submit the same after through discussions. This was disclosed in Rajya Sabha by the Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday, when YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy sought to know when the Central Government is going to take a decision on the Revised Cost Estimates  for which the Technical Advisory Committee has given clearance for `55,656 crore and the State government has spent `2,500 crore on its own. 

At that time posing a supplementary question, the MP explained the suggestion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting up a revolving fund with Polavaram Project Authority pooling funds from NABARD to ensure free flow of of funds for the project, which the Chief Minister desires to be completed by March next year. 

Responding to it, Shekawat said as regard to flow of funds for the projects, after executing the works, the State government submits the bills and the amount is reimbursed after verification of the documents. “The State Government should focus on expediting the R&R issues so as to expedite the project for its earlier completion as desired by the Chief Minister,” he said.

