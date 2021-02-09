Get coupons in exchange of used plastic bottles

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: For denizens of Nellore, the municipal corporation has come up with an offer. To get rid of the single use plastic menace and promote proper disposal of used water bottles, the Nellore Municipal Corporation has set up plastic crushers in the city. Those who drop plastic bottles in the crushers, will get coupons in exchange, which can be used in restaurants and shopping malls to get price discount on food and other items.

“We want to make the city litter and plastic-free,” said Nellore City MLA and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, explaining the NMC initiative. Plastic crushers have been set up at Gandhi Statue Centre, RTC main bus stand and Atmakur bus stand with the help of corporates. Citizens who drop plastic bottles in the crushers, will get coupons in exchange,’’ he said, adding that the municipal corporation aims to make the city roads plastic-free by ensuring proper disposal of single use plastic items.

Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav drops a

bottle into a crusher in Nellore I express

Civic body seeks public opinion to better amenities

This is one way of encouraging people not to throw the used plastic bottles on roads, he said.

The NMC faced a serious problem with the used plastic bottles dumped indiscriminately on the roads, which end up in drains clogging them. The clearing of the plastic bottles apart from the garbage generated in the city, had become a major problem to the sanitation staff.

The NMC appeals to the managements of function halls and commercial establishments to dispose of the single use plastic items in a proper manner went unheeded, prompting it to come up with the initiative. The plastic bottles deposited in the crushers will be recycled.

Meanwhile, the NMC has evolved an action plan to develop Pogathota and Nartaki centres, the commercial hubs of the city, as model ones. The NMC authorities are also seeking public opinion to come up with more initiatives for better traffic management, hassle-free parking and strengthening of surveillance. The NMC is contemplating implementing the action plan in the next two months to develop Pogathota and Nartaki centres as model ones in terms of hygiene.