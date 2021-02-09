Government plans two projects in Vizag to get Rs 1,450 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) have come up with proposals to build a commercial plaza and a residential complex in Visakhapatnam.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Monday on development projects in the purview of Visakhapatnam and Amaravati metropolitan region development authorities.

The State government wanted to better utilise the 13.59 acres after cancelling the land allotment to the Lulu Group in Vizag. The NBCC and APIIC came up with the proposals to take up the commercial plaza and the residential complex on the land, which will fetch the government Rs 1,450 crore.

With regard to the projects in the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the officials proposed expansion of Karakatta (flood bank) road into a four-lane one at a cost of `150 crore. Jagan said the Karakatta road is crucial for the development of Amaravati region and directed the officials to take up the expansion project at the earliest. Underlining the need to develop all the roads connecting the Karakatta Road, Jagan asked the officials to expedite the linking of seed access road to the main road. The officials should focus on completion of the HappyNest project and other buildings under construction in the limits of AMRDA at the earliest, he said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, MAUD Principal Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary (Revenue) V Usharani, AMRDA Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham and other officials attended the meeting.