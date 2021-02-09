Gudivada bank staffer hangs self due ill health

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 41-year-old bank attender died by suicide after hanging himself in the record room of The Co-operative Urban Bank, Gudivada Town on Monday. Gudivada One Town sub inspector K Durga Prasad said the deceased was identified as Reddy Ravi Kumar from Bayyavarapu Street in the town. The incident happened at around 9:30 am. According to police, the deceased could have taken the extreme help due to health issues.

Police arrived at the spot after the bank staff alerted them about the suicide. SI Prasad said, “We have taken statements from the family members of the deceased in which they told that Ravi Kumar has been suffering with hernia for quite a long time now. Unable to bear the pain, he might have taken the extreme step.” Helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930; Roshni NGO: 040-66202000