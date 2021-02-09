It’s a mistake! Jagan against sister’s Telangana party plans: YSRCP leader Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Tuesday distanced itself from YS Sharmila’s announcement that she could float a party in the neighbouring State of Telangana, making it crystal clear that if she did so, it would be her individual decision.

Addressing a press conference here soon after her ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ in Hyderabad, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy revealed that the party chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was against expanding the party in Telangana and had in fact tried to persuade his sister Sharmila not to press ahead with her plans. “Discussions have been taking place at least for the past two to three months. We could discern her thought process that she wants to explore the possibility of floating a party,” he said and in reply to a query, disclosed that there was a difference of opinion between Jagan and Sharmila, but not differences in a personal way.

“I myself am admitting that it is a difference of opinion. Our president (Jagan) is of the view that we cannot do justice to the people who reposed trust in us here if we expand in Telangana. He is our party president and the Chief Minister. He is answerable to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Every decision is taken keeping in mind not just the party but also the State,” Sajjala explained.

Elaborating further, he explained that several times since the bifurcation of the State, discussions were held on whether to own our supporters and admirers in Telangana. But Jagan has always been consistent in his opinion that once the State was divided, each State has its own issues that need to be resolved diplomatically, State to State, government to government.

If the YSRC gets active in Telangana, the consequent political dynamics could end up harming Andhra’s interests, he said. “Jagan is clear that under no circumstances should the YSRC expand in Telangana. So, it is out of question. We will lose our leverage, State to State, government to government,” Sajjala stressed.

Stating that Sharmila is a leader in her own right, he said she has contributed to the YSRC, but when she crosses the party line, she will have her own political identity and the party will have its own.

He further clarified that there was never an issue of posts or positions in that family. “Differences over the posts and positions in the YSR family is a silly question. If any posts are given, the media will go to town stating that all posts in the party are for the family,” he said and added that the YSRC has no need to have behind the screen political tie-ups with other parties ever.

Sajjala said the YSRC came into existence under peculiar circumstances, when Jagan and his mother were forced to quit the Congress after the demise of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. There was never an agenda or meetings to establish the party. “After the tragic demise of Rajasekhara Reddy with a groundswell of people extending support to the newly formed party with one MP and one MLA and later Sharmila undertaking padayatra in Telangana and with people’s support all through we have come to the position we are now in,” he said.

The YSRC contested in Telangana post bifurcation and though it contested for 100 plus MLA seats, won just one MP and three MLA seats. During the course of time, those MP MLAs defected to the TRS. “In 2014, we got some 6 per cent of votes. If it was an undivided State, we would have come to power. But, it was not the case. Though supporters and fans of YSR have a healthy respect for the party, they told us to our face that their party and interests are different from ours,” Sajjala said.

