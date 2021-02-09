STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool migrant workers choose livelihood over elections

Narasamma, a migrant labourer from Nelakosigi, said livelihood is more important than elections.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: It is that time of the year when people from drought-hit mandals of Adoni and Kurnool divisions migrate in large numbers to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to work as daily wagers. As the number of electorates for the panchayats in the district going to polls this month is expected to be in a few thousands, every vote counts, and contestants are well-aware of the fact. Despite the motivation to stay till the completion of the elections, not many are heeding to the advice citing that it is a question of their livelihood. So the candidates have reportedly promised the voters to bear their transportation cost if they come back to their villages on polling days.  

Narasamma, a migrant labourer from Nelakosigi, said livelihood is more important than elections. “Even though the entire family works here, we can hardly manage to earn `400 collectively. But if we go to Guntur or Hyderabad, each person is entitled to `800 per day.” Every year, Narasamma migrates to Guntur with her husband and two children work in chilli fields and construction. “Had the government provided us with ample employment opportunities then there was no no reason to go to other places.”

Venkatesh, a sarpanch aspirant from Kowthalam mandal, said labourers comprise a significant population in villages with less than 1,000 people. “If they (the migrant workforce) don’t stay here, there will be no election atmosphere. So we are requesting them to stay till the elections are over,” he said, adding that he would arrange for their transportation on the polling day. 

The migration is expected to double over the next weeks when the third and fourth phases of panchayat elections will be held. According to officials, the government has given job cards to as many as nine lakh persons in the district, but only 2.60 lakh of them are making use of the scheme. The migration to the metro cities is mostly from Kosigi, Nandavaram, Aspari, Holagunda, Alur, Pathikonda, Devanakonda, Dhone, Yemmiganur, Kodumuru, Adoni, Krishnagiri and Mantralayam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool migrant workers migrant workers
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp