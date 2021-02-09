Kurnool migrant workers choose livelihood over elections

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: It is that time of the year when people from drought-hit mandals of Adoni and Kurnool divisions migrate in large numbers to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to work as daily wagers. As the number of electorates for the panchayats in the district going to polls this month is expected to be in a few thousands, every vote counts, and contestants are well-aware of the fact. Despite the motivation to stay till the completion of the elections, not many are heeding to the advice citing that it is a question of their livelihood. So the candidates have reportedly promised the voters to bear their transportation cost if they come back to their villages on polling days.

Narasamma, a migrant labourer from Nelakosigi, said livelihood is more important than elections. “Even though the entire family works here, we can hardly manage to earn `400 collectively. But if we go to Guntur or Hyderabad, each person is entitled to `800 per day.” Every year, Narasamma migrates to Guntur with her husband and two children work in chilli fields and construction. “Had the government provided us with ample employment opportunities then there was no no reason to go to other places.”

Venkatesh, a sarpanch aspirant from Kowthalam mandal, said labourers comprise a significant population in villages with less than 1,000 people. “If they (the migrant workforce) don’t stay here, there will be no election atmosphere. So we are requesting them to stay till the elections are over,” he said, adding that he would arrange for their transportation on the polling day.

The migration is expected to double over the next weeks when the third and fourth phases of panchayat elections will be held. According to officials, the government has given job cards to as many as nine lakh persons in the district, but only 2.60 lakh of them are making use of the scheme. The migration to the metro cities is mostly from Kosigi, Nandavaram, Aspari, Holagunda, Alur, Pathikonda, Devanakonda, Dhone, Yemmiganur, Kodumuru, Adoni, Krishnagiri and Mantralayam.