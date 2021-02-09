STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take action against MP, Vijayasai Reddy urges Venkaiah

Earlier, when he raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha through Point of Order he was asked to submit his objections in writing.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday lodged a written complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu against TDP’s K Ravindra Kumar for the latter’s ‘objectionable remarks’ during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address on February 4. In his letter to the chairman, the YSRC MP said rules 238 (5) and 238 (3) were violated by the TDP MP, and the latter’s statements about the conduct or proceeding of the State Legislature of Andhra Pradesh were offensive. 

Vijayasai Reddy stressed Ravindra Kumar’s speech has also to be looked into because of malicious politics of the TDP whose members recently met the Home Minister, and misled the central government by alleging communal violence based on an outdated evidence.  He further said the video of pastor Praveen Chakdravarti which was shown as evidence, was of 2016-17 when the TDP government was in power. 

Earlier, when he raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha through Point of Order he was asked to submit his objections in writing. The Chairman observed that the Point of Order is used during speeches, and not later.

At the time, the YSRC MP made some ‘objectionable’ comments against the Chair, which were criticised by several members in the House. Venkaiah Naidu, in an emotional response, said he was pained by the comments of the members, and asserted that his heart has always been with the country and its people.
He added if any member finds anything objectionable with what other members have said in the House than he/she can bring it to the notice of the Chair.Venkaiah Naidu went on the record to say that even before he assumed the post of Vice-President he resigned from his party.

