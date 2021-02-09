STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘TDP activists violated poll code, threatened aspirants’

He said the TDP’s Varadharajulu Reddy and his brothers had threatened candidate Sk Karimun and asked her to withdraw nomination, and attacked one N Balavaradarajulu Reddy for supporting her. 
 

Published: 09th February 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The YSRC on Monday complained to the State Election Commissioner that TDP leaders were threatening and forcing aspirants to withdraw nominations, and violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing money and liquor in villages. Party state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy and a few other leaders submitted the complaint to the staff at the SEC office in Vijayawada. “Though the Panchayat elections are to be held on non-party basis, the TDP released manifesto, and is using party flags during nomination filing,” they said.

Appi Reddy alleged the TDP is distributing money and liquor to attract voters in Uravakonda constituency of Anantapur, Ponnur of Guntur, and Kuppam of Chittoor, videos of which have gone viral on social media. 

He said the TDP’s Varadharajulu Reddy and his brothers had threatened candidate Sk Karimun and asked her to withdraw nomination, and attacked one N Balavaradarajulu Reddy for supporting her. A complaint was also lodged against TDP’s C Mallikarjuna, Unnam Maruthi Chowdary, Anil Chowdary and Pawan Chowdary in Kondapuram of Anantapur district for forcing aspirant Lakshmidevi to withdraw nomination. They demanded the unanimous election of a TDP-backed candidate to a sarpanch post be cancelled. 

