Young voters to play key role in election outcome

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Young voters are going to decide the fate of many gram panchayats in Prakasam district. Of the total 21.40 lakh voters in the district, 4.77 lakh voters are in the age group of 18 to 29. The panchayat elections were last held in the State in 2013. According to the voter list prepared by the district authorities till January, 2020, there are 21,40,387 voters in 1,018 gram panchayats.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of panchayat elections to be held in four phases. While Darsi constituency has the highest number of young voters — 54,928, Ongole has the lowest number of young voters— 9,784.

The constituencies which have over 41,000 young voters are Yerragondapalem, Kondepi, Giddalur, Parchur, Markapur, Kanigiri and Addanki. SN Padu, Kandukur, Chirala and Ongole constituencies have below 40,000 young voters.

“We appeal to all the young voters to exercise their franchise in the panchayat polls,” said district panchayat officer Narayana. Highlighting the importance of voting in a democratic set-up, he said voting is the voice of your future and urged people to exercise their franchise properly.