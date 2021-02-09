STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Young voters to play key role in election outcome

Young voters are going to decide the fate of many gram panchayats in Prakasam district. Of the total 21.40 lakh voters in the district, 4.77 lakh voters are in the age group of 18 to 29.

Published: 09th February 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Young Voters

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Young voters are going to decide the fate of many gram panchayats in Prakasam district. Of the total 21.40 lakh voters in the district, 4.77 lakh voters are in the age group of 18 to 29. The panchayat elections were last held in the State in 2013. According to the voter list prepared by the district authorities till January, 2020, there are 21,40,387 voters in 1,018 gram panchayats. 

The district administration has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of panchayat elections to be held in four phases. While Darsi constituency has the highest number of young voters — 54,928, Ongole has the lowest number of young voters— 9,784.

The constituencies which have over 41,000 young voters are Yerragondapalem, Kondepi, Giddalur, Parchur, Markapur, Kanigiri and Addanki. SN Padu, Kandukur, Chirala and Ongole constituencies have below 40,000 young voters.

“We appeal to all the young voters to exercise their franchise in the panchayat polls,” said district panchayat officer Narayana. Highlighting the importance of voting in a democratic set-up, he said voting is the voice of your future and urged people to exercise their franchise properly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Young voters
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp