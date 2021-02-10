Allocations to Andhra Pradesh under Jal Jeevan double

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre said it has doubled the allocation of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to Andhra Pradesh in 2020-21.

Under the JJM, the Centre allocated `372.64 crore in 2019-20, which was increased to `790.48 crore in 2020-21, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Ratanlal Kataria said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by member Parimal Nathwani.

According to the minister, Jal Jeevan Mission was announced on August 15, 2019, and 3.36 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections, out of which 6.26 lakh are from the state, under the scheme.