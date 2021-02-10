Andhra Pradesh: Active cases less than 100 in ten districts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of the 13 districts in the State did not report a single new Covid-19 case, while a total of 10 districts recorded single-digit new cases, keeping the total Covid-19 count, in a 24-hour span ending Tuesday 9 am, at 70. For the third consecutive day, West Godavari district did not report a single positive case. The State did not report a single death too in the 24-hour span.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 26,000 samples were tested in the 24-hour time period. Chittoor district reported a highest of 24 new cases. Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts reported new cases in double digits and contributed to more than half of the cases.The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 29 cases while three north coastal districts recorded 12 new cases.

Meanwhile, 115 people recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.80 lakh. Ten districts of the State have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 10 in Srikakulam. With no death reported in the 24-hours span, the cumulative toll stood at 7,160 with the highest number of deaths in Chittoor (847) and lowest in Vizianagaram (238).