Andhra Pradesh projects worth Rs 8.16 lakh crore included in National Infrastructure Pipeline: Centre in LS

Published: 10th February 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has informed the Parliament that 503 infrastructure projects from Andhra Pradesh with an estimated capital outlay of Rs 8.16 lakh crore were included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) programme. The estimated outlay is expected to be spent over five years on infrastructure—transport and logistics, energy, social and community infrastructure (including water and sanitation) and communications.

To a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said: “Out of these 503 infrastructure projects, 362 projects with a total capital outlay of Rs 6,78,709 crore will be taken up in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode by the central ministries/state of Andhra Pradesh; 111 others are to be taken up in public private partnership (PPP) mode with a total capital outlay of Rs 96,338 crore. For 30 projects, the mode of implementation is yet to be fixed.”

The Union minister noted that the NIP, proposed with an estimated outlay of Rs 111 lakh crore, is a first-of-its-kind whole-of-government exercise to provide world-class infrastructure across India, and improve the quality of life of all citizens.

To a query by BJP MP TG Venkatesh on the proposed solar power plants in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh noted that five projects were sanctioned to the state: Anantapur Solar Park (1500 megawatts (MW)), Kurnool Solar Park (1,000 MW), Kadapa Solar Park (1,000) MW, Anantapuram-II Solar Park (500 MW) and solar-wind hybrid park (160 MW). “The Union government has sanctioned 42 solar parks with aggregate capacity of around 26,801 MW in 15 states under a scheme,” Minister RK Singh noted.

