Govt depts to consult AG office before issuing GOs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Tuesday said policy documents/draft GOs and draft legislations should be shared with the Law Department, and finalised after consultation with the office of Advocate General. This is to ensure that the policies of the government do not suffer from legal infirmities.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, all departments of the Secretariat have been instructed to follow the guidelines scrupulously. After securing the clearance from within the government, in accordance with the Business Rules, the concerned line department and law department should finalise the draft GOs/policy documents, and draft legislations in consultation with the Office of the Advocate General before their issuance, the order read.

After noticing that the policies could be a subject matter of litigation whereupon the government would be called upon to justify the decisions in a court of law, the government felt that a procedure should be in place so as to ensure that the policy decisions are in consonance with the due process.