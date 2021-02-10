Help develop concept cities: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Japan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the state government is providing the best business opportunities to investors and entrepreneurs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has welcomed investments and business partnerships that provide employment opportunities to the youngsters in the state.

Interacting with Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Masayuki Taga, on Tuesday, the Chief Minister, besides explaining the measures being taken up to take the governance to the doorstep of the public in the most transparent and efficient manner, also highlighted the investment opportunities in the state.

Stating that that the state secured first rank in the Ease of Doing Business index, he observed that Adani Enterprises has come forward to set up a 200 MW Data Centre Park, a skill university and an IT park, which will provide employment to about 25,000 people. Also, establishment of footwear industries in a special economic zone is under process and is estimated to provide employment to about 12,000 people, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has identified IT and electronics industry as one of the fastest-growing sectors. As such, the state government has decided to set up an integrated technology park, high-end IT skills university, incubation centres, centres of excellence, labs, co-working spaces, iconic IT towers, and state data centre. He said that Andhra Pradesh will become a focal point for investment by providing world-class infrastructure with skilled technicians.

Meanwhile, Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has invited Japanese companies to partner with Andhra Pradesh in the development of concept cities planned by the government in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Tirupati. Chairing a round table meeting attended by Masayuki Tagain Chennai on Tuesday, Goutham Reddy proposed collaboration with Japan in development of the concept cities.