MLA Malladi inaugurates CC roads

VIJAYAWADA: AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the State government is focusing on improving basic amenities in Vijayawada at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The MLA took out a padayatra in Division Number 23 on Tuesday and interacted with the public. The MLA, along with civic chief V Prasanna Venkatesh, inaugurated the newly-laid CC roads at Kovelamudivari Street in Suryaraopeta.