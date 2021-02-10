Stay on eWatch extended till Feb 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has extended the stay on eWatch app, developed by the State Election Commission (SEC), and prohibited its use till February 17. The court asked the SEC to share the app details with the AP Technological Services (APTS) for examination.

The High Court, which heard a batch of petitions challenging eWatch last Friday, had issued interim orders prohibiting its usage till February 9 (Tuesday). On Tuesday, government pleader C Suman informed the division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar that security and technical glitches were found in the app during its audit.

Suman said the APTS has asked the SEC to explain if it received the mandatory approval certificates from the social welfare department to use the source code. “If the app was developed without the approval, there will be a threat of information pilferage.”

Senior counsel S Aswini Kumar, arguing on behalf of the SEC, sought the court’s permission to use the app developed by the Election Commission of India, and maintained that the app developed by the state government, Nigha, is not functioning properly.

When the Bench asked if the state government had any objections if the SEC used its app, Suman replied in negative and said he did not details of the Nigha app readily.The court posted the matter for further hearing to February 17. It may be recalled that a batch of petitions were filed in the HC challenging the app on its security aspects.

Approval certificates

