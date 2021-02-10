Vijayasai apologises for remarks against Rajya Sabha Chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday expressed regret for the comments he made against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, saying he never intended to cast any aspersions on the Chair and had uttered them on a ‘spur of anxiety’.

When the Zero Hour commenced in the Upper House, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said what happened on Monday was unacceptable, and advised the YSRC MP to apologise to the Chair. Vijayasai Reddy responded and said he never intended to bring any disrepute and now wishes to take back his words. “I am no one to make the Chairman of Rajya Sabha dysfunctional. Yesterday’s episode was because I was in a state of anxiety and therefore I wish to take back my words. I sincerely regret my comments. They were unintentional and made on a spur of anxiety. I was emotional. I assure sir, I had no intention to hurt the Chair or cast aspersions on the Chair. I assure that it will not be repeated.”

Responding to the apology, Venkaiah Naidu said, “Leave it. The issue is closed.’

On Monday, Vijayasai Reddy raised the matter regarding the ‘objectionable remarks’ of TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar against the AP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Point of Order. At the time, the Chairman advised him to submit the complaint in writing stating that the Point of Order cannot be used for the same.

However, Vijayasai continued to make himself heard, and at one point made ‘objectionable’ remarks against the Chair, which drew criticism from several members of the House. In an emotional response, Venkaiah Naidu said he was pained by the aspersions cast on the Chair.