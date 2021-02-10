STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai apologises for remarks against Rajya Sabha Chairman

 At the time, the Chairman advised him to submit the complaint in writing stating that the Point of Order cannot be used for the same. 

Published: 10th February 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday expressed regret for the comments he made against the Rajya Sabha Chairman, saying he never intended to cast any aspersions on the Chair and had uttered them on a ‘spur of anxiety’.

When the Zero Hour commenced in the Upper House, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said what happened on Monday was unacceptable, and advised the YSRC MP to apologise to the Chair. Vijayasai Reddy responded and said he never intended to bring any disrepute and now wishes to take back his words. “I am no one to make the Chairman of Rajya Sabha dysfunctional. Yesterday’s episode was because I was in a state of anxiety and therefore I wish to take back my words. I sincerely regret my comments. They were unintentional and made on a spur of anxiety. I was emotional. I assure sir, I had no intention to hurt the Chair or cast aspersions on the Chair. I assure that it will not be repeated.” 
Responding to the apology, Venkaiah Naidu said, “Leave it. The issue is closed.’

On Monday, Vijayasai Reddy raised the matter regarding the ‘objectionable remarks’ of TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar against the AP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a Point of Order. At the time, the Chairman advised him to submit the complaint in writing stating that the Point of Order cannot be used for the same. 

However, Vijayasai continued to make himself heard, and at one point made ‘objectionable’ remarks against the Chair, which drew criticism from several members of the House. In an emotional response, Venkaiah Naidu said he was pained by the aspersions cast on the Chair. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp