YSRC, TDP MPs urge FM to stop ‘strategic sale’ of Vizag Steel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of both the YSRC and the TDP called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, and appealed to her to stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking to the media in Delhi after submitting a representation, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said they have asked the Union minister to consider the ‘3R’ proposal made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. “The three Rs include restructuring, revamping and reviving. If this proposal is implemented, the VSP will once again start making profits,” he said.

Vijayasai Reddy noted that the steel plant had been incurring losses since its expansion, and wanted the Centre to allocate captive mines to the plant so that it can come out of the red.

Meanwhile, a delegation of TDP MPs also met Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum appealing to stop the strategic sale of Vizag Steel. They explained that Vizag Steel Plant can become profitable if it was allocated captive mines.Party MPs Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar met Sitharaman.