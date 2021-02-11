STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha hopes YSRC winning streak will continue

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday said the TDP’s fall began with 2019 elections, and the party will be decimated in the panchayat polls.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday said the TDP’s fall began with 2019 elections, and the party will be decimated in the panchayat polls. Speaking to the media a day after the results of the first phase elections were announced, Botcha hoped that the party’s winning streak would continue in the remaining phases of the local polls too, and added that his party will recommit itself to the welfare of people and development of the state.

Responding to the claims of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu that the ruling party was attacking its cadre to win the elections, Botcha wondered if Naidu dreamt of such incidents as they were not reported by the media or noticed by the State Election Commission or the police. “Chandrababu Naidu is not in a position to digest the truth. Naidu is stooping to a new low and is making baseless allegations,’’ Botcha said. Later, Botcha appealed to village/ward volunteers not to fall in the trap of ‘evil forces’ which are trying to create a rift between them and the government in the name of salary hikes. He was also of the opinion that the volunteers’ responsibilities are not burdensome, and that if there are any issues they can be resolved.

At the same breath, Botcha said Jagan Mohan Reddy had, before the last general elections and even in the party’s manifesto, said the volunteers would be given Rs 5 , 0 0 0 honororium. Criticising the Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous government, Botcha said the Telugu Desam government had extended all benefits to the party cadre through these committees.

