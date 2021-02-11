Andhra Pradesh records only 50 COVID-19 cases, no new case in WG for fourth day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 12 of the 13 districts in the State reporting new Covid- 19 cases in single digits, the total number of new cases reported in the past 24 hours, ending Wednesday 9 am, stood at just 50. Meanwhile, the cumulative samples tested in the State went past the 1.34-crore mark, with more than 28,000 samples tested during the day. With more number of recoveries and a low number of positive cases, the active cases in the State is now less than 900 with Srikakulam reporting active cases in a single digit.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district is the only district which reported more than 10 new cases while West Godavari and Kurnool districts do not have a single new case. For the fourth consecutive day, West Godavari district did not report a single Covid- 19 case. The four districts of Rayalaseema region accounted for 17 new cases while the three districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh added 11 new cases to the tally. The recoveries were more than double the new cases with 121 patients recovering, reducing the active cases to 845. Eleven districts of the State have less than 100 active cases while Chittoor and Krishna are the only two districts to have more than 100 active cases. One Covid-19 patient from Nellore district succumbed to the virus taking the overall toll to 7,161.